Sonoran Singers entertained an enthusiastic and receptive audience at Sunrise Assisted Living Home at First Ave and River Road on Wednesday, February 15. Led by our esteemed Director Cora Peters we sang such songs as Hallelujah Get Happy, Already Home, Dream a Little Dream of Me, You’re Just in Love, Lullaby of Broadway, Shenandoah and May You Always (our closing song). We also included Happy Birthday to those celebrating that month and a salute of God Bless America to all those so respected veterans. We are a women’s group of songsters singing in three part harmony for our enjoyment and others who are happy to have us!
Sonoran Singers at Sunrise Assisted Living Home
- Georgie Hourigan
-
-
Most Popular
-
Alzheimer's first signs may appear in your eyes, study finds
-
Tucson native Barbara Eden is out of the ‘Jeannie’ bottle
-
Demolition of Tucson's Foothills Mall begins
-
How Glen Canyon Dam might be fixed to keep power flowing
-
Pondering Azuolas Tubelis' future and other questions as UA offseason gets underway