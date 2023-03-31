Sonoran Singers entertained an enthusiastic and receptive audience at Sunrise Assisted Living Home at First Ave and River Road on Wednesday, February 15. Led by our esteemed Director Cora Peters we sang such songs as Hallelujah Get Happy, Already Home, Dream a Little Dream of Me, You’re Just in Love, Lullaby of Broadway, Shenandoah and May You Always (our closing song). We also included Happy Birthday to those celebrating that month and a salute of God Bless America to all those so respected veterans. We are a women’s group of songsters singing in three part harmony for our enjoyment and others who are happy to have us!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up