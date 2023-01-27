Sonoran Singers ended their 2022 performances at The Fountains, where they pleased the residents with some cheerful holiday songs and included a sing-a-long with enthusiastic responses. A smaller group of chorus singers than usual, we await snow birds return for a fuller group.

We are a three part female harmony group with approximately 30 members, singing soprano, second soprano and alto. Our piano accompanist is Jaye Ann Smith, who joined us in recent months and has fit right in. We sing for our members’ enjoyment as well as social and charitable events. Our rehearsals are on Wednesday afternoons in the MountainView Clubhouse from 3 p.m. to 5pm. Membership is open to ladies from HOA-1 or HOA-2 upon the discretion of our director.

