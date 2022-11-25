The Sonoran Singers, SaddleBrooke’s Choral club of more than 20-years, is back in full swing after a long break due to COVID-19 and then the absence of their director who moved out of state. A search for a new director and accompanist was in order. It took several months, but those requests were filled. Sonoran singers welcomed both Cora Peters, their new Director, and Jaye Ann Smith, their new accompanist.

In addition, their recent board of directors brought several changes in three positions — 1) President, Paula Michels, 2) Vice-President/Marketing, Karen Petrou, 3) Membership Coordinator, Bobbie Sweetland. Sonoran Singers applaud its originator, Sally Horn, as President Emeritus. Now, the club has been heavy into serious rehearsing since September getting ready for their performances: one in October, three in November and two in December.

Under the direction of their new Director, Sonoran Singers were ready and excited about their first performance, on Wednesday, October 19. It was a big success at the assisted living facility, la rosa at Brookdale. All decked out in their black attire with floral scarves, Sonoran Singers eagerly and proudly sang songs for the residents, who were tapping their toes to the beat, smiling and several even singing along!

Sonoran singers are still awaiting three snowbirds, which rounds out to 28 talented vocalists. Now adding their director and accompanist, this choral club comprises a total of 33 devoted club members! We encourage you to contact us if interested in a possible performance for your club, unit, party, etc. Our Vice President/Marketing, Karen Petrou, will be happy to go over details with you. Her number is (520) 404-3807.