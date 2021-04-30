The word sound has many uses in the English language and, interestingly, the word has several derivations, as examples:
The word sound that means "something heard" descends from Latin sonus ("sound"), whereas the word sound that means "to measure the depth of water" traces to Old French sonde. Of course, over the years the word has morphed into various uses. Here are some sound sayings:
(He Had) Sound Sleep
We know the use of sound in this context means sleeping silently and still. It apparently was first quoted in Marcus Clarke, “For the Term of His Natural Life,” Chapter V (1874). “When Frere had come down, an hour before, the prisoners were all snugly between their blankets. They were not so now; though, at the first clink of the bolts, they would be back again in their old positions, to all appearances sound asleep.”
Sounds Like a Plan
The saying refers to what is decided upon means that the plan is promising.
In his book, “Common American Phrases in Everyday Contexts” (2011) Richard Spears views this expression a common American phrase. However, searches in “Google Books,” indicated that this saying has gained favor in other English-speaking regions of the world. In addition, a “Google Books” search for the simple sentence "Sounds like a plan" yields close to 300 matches. The usage of this phrase, in all contexts, increased between the years 1920 and 2008, according to an Ngram chart. Ngram charts show how frequently phrases and words are used in books over time. Unfortunately, the Ngram chart was last published in 2008 so there is no record of the frequency of its use since that year.
It Sounds too Good to be True
This phrase was made popular, at least since 1954, by the Better Business Bureau in order to notify the public of unethical business practices. The phrase was shortened in 1962 to Too Good to be True. Some have speculated that this cautionary phrase is older than the 16th Century. However, it has been mentioned in some form since then, with variations such as Mark Twain’s, “It’s too good for true… ” (“Huckleberry Finn,” 1884).
Sounds Fishy
There is speculation that this expression is another way of saying “smells fishy,” which refers to something suspicious or questionable. The phrase originated in the early 1800’s at fish markets. Fish have a strong odor and any fish that has odor should be avoided. Sounds fishy is an expression leap to say that whatever is being advertised or said should be avoided at all costs.
Sound Off
This mid-20th Century saying is credited to Private Willie Lee Duckworth of Sandersville, Georgia, an African American soldier who served in the United States Army. It is better known as The Duckworth Chant.
The history is that Duckworth’s company, at the Provisional Training Center at Fort Slocum, was on a long, tedious march, marching through rough country and swamps. The chant, Sound Off, could be heard in the night. As it turned out, Duckworth was yelling the chant to help build up the spirits of his marching comrades. Soon the soldiers picked up their cadence, putting a spring in their step.
Duckworth, with the aid of instructors at the Provisional Training Center, composed verses and choruses which were then used in the song.
Upon returning to Fort Slocum, Pvt. Duckworth, with the aid of Provisional Training Center instructors, composed a series of verses and choruses to be used with the marching cadence. The Duckworth Chant is still in use in different branches of the U.S. military. Vaughn Monroe and His Orchestra recorded a musical version of the chant in 1951.