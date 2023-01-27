Southwest Woodcarvers will be providing a Carving Demonstration and Carving Show during the SaddleBrooke Spring Art Show on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will feature some of the ﬁnest Woodcarvers in southern Arizona performing carving demonstrations and participating in a Carving Show at the SaddleBrooke Two Arts and Craft Center, located at 38759 S. Mountain View Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85739. Admission is free! Visitors are welcome to come and see their art and participate by voting for their favorite carving in the People’s Choice Show. Award-winning carvers from the Arizona Desert Carving Show will be represented, including carvers from SaddleBrooke. Woodcarvings displayed will include Caricature Carvings, Realistic and Stylized Birds and Animals, Pyrography, Relief Carving, and Decorative Gourds. Put this on your to-do-list in March 2023, you won’t be disappointed!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up