Southwest Woodcarvers will be returning for their third annual Carving Demonstration and Carving Show during the Spring SaddleBrooke Spring Art Show, Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The woodcarvers will feature some of the ﬁnest Woodcarvers in southern Arizona performing carving demonstrations and participating in a Carving Show at the SaddleBrooke Arts and Craft Center. Visitors are welcome to come and see their art and participate by voting for their favorite carving in the People’s Choice Show. Award-winning carvers from the Arizona Desert Carving Show will be represented, including carvers from SaddleBrooke. Woodcarvings displayed will include caricature carvings, realistic and stylized birds and animals, pyrography, relief carving, and decorative gourds. Put this on your to-do-list in March—you won’t be disappointed!