Southwest Woodcarvers will be providing a Carving Demonstration and Carving Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SaddleBrooke Two Arts and Craft Center, 3879 S. Mountain View Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85739. The Woodcarving Show will feature some of the finest carvers in Southern Arizona and some will be performing carving demonstrations during the Show. Award-winning carvers from the Mesa Arizona Desert Carving Show will be represented, including carvers from SaddleBrooke. Admission is free. Woodcarvings displayed will include caricature carvings, realistic and stylized birds and animals, pyrography, relief carving and decorative gourds.
Southwest Woodcarvers Returning to SaddleBrooke Saturday, October 28
- Tricia Jennings
