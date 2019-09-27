Love those Friday nights spent enjoying music performed by SaddleBrooke’s own Winds & Strings. Friday, August 16, was a musically filled evening in the MountainView Ballroom at HOA2 with finger foods served, a beverage bar and even a bit of comedy that filled your spirit. An estimated audience of 250 plus enjoyed tunes that some guessed the titles to, sang along to and were even sung to by some SaddleBrooke singers.
Some songs played were ‘My Country ‘Tis of Thee,’ ‘A Hard Day's Night,’ ‘Yesterday,’ ‘Lady Madonna’ and ‘Twist and Shout.’ The audience sang along to ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand,’ ‘God Bless America,’ and ‘This is My Country.’ ‘Yankee Doodle’ had the audience on their feet. A truly uplifting evening of music and fun.
Come join Winds & Strings on Monday, November 11, Veteran’s Day, in the MountainView Ballroom for another FREE musical concert. Food will again be available for purchase and will start at 6:00 p.m. The concert is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
If you play a musical instrument and would like to join Winds & Strings please call Jim at 520-241-3522. We would love to have you!