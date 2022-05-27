Scottsdale is really a city unto itself. Most of the time we talk about heading up to Phoenix, but here I am specifically not talking about Phoenix but Scottsdale, a desert city east of Phoenix. Recently we did just that! Where to stay is always the key question.

Usually, I prefer to check out some of the major resort and spa hotels which are many, but this time in April, considered high season, the pricing was truly exorbitant which led me to choose Sonesta Gainey Suites right in the heart of Scottsdale. What a super delightful surprise! Rooms were indeed “suites” with sitting area, fully equipped kitchen, bedroom and bath. Their swimming pool was large and very attractive with lots of chaise lounges and palm trees. Best surprise was an included cocktail hour from 5 to 6 p.m. each evening accompanied with lovely snack foods which changed daily. And then there was the additional surprise of full included breakfast which opened at 7 a.m. You had the option of taking it back to your room or sitting out in one of the many covered patio areas. Starbucks coffee was served and so were some great pastries and bagels with cream cheese. Breakfast menu changed daily!

Now what did we do? For Friday night dinner, we had our hearts set on eating at Barrio Queen, right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. But when we arrived, it was jammed (they do not take reservations) and we opted to return to our hotel area which was surrounded with a retail area. There we wandered into Bandolero Cocina de Mexico, a sophisticated restaurant with live Latin Jazz music. Super delightful and the food was equally delicious.

On Saturday, after enjoying some down time at our pool, our main event was to drive over to the Phoenix Botanical Gardens, just ten minutes away, where they have the Chihuly glass exhibit through Sunday, June 19. And even if you miss Chihuly, still plan to go and enjoy the gardens, plus make a reservation at Gertrudes, where food is delicious. While we had seen this exhibit some years ago and adored it, we were eager to return. When purchasing tickets, I suggest that you look for the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. time slot. That allows you to see the sculptures in the daylight and as the sun recedes, and then with the spectacular lighting they put on after sunset. This exhibit does not disappoint!

For dinner that night we returned to our area and ate at Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery, a good Thai restaurant. But another good restaurant was also on our minds in Old Town called Malee’s, where we had eaten a while back and their Asian food is great! For Sunday, we enjoyed the pool again in the morning, and then set off for a drive/walk around Old Town Scottsdale. Here you find buildings from the 1920’s and olive trees, definitely an old-world vibe! It is great to not have any cars or traffic on Sunday morning so you can really enjoy the stores, galleries and décor. Here, there are two major sculptures whose identities are key to Scottsdale: Ed Mell’s Jack Knife, a bronze sculpture modeled after Scottsdale’s official seal of a man on a bucking horse (for those of you who frequent the Tucson Museum of Art, you will see a smaller version in their collection); and the bronze horse fountain in the middle of Scottsdale where you can find a guide waiting to describe it to you.

At this time of the year, Scottsdale is filled with flowers and other lovely statuary to enjoy on a quiet Sunday morning. And to top off our morning, we headed to two super lovely museums… Western Spirit Museum right in heart of Scottsdale. This museum opened a few years back and is truly a gem for western art aficionados. We enjoyed an exhibition by Edward Curtis, a renowned photographer of indigenous peoples. After that we headed over to the Phoenix Art Museum, right in downtown Phoenix, with many fun collections, including some unexpected landscapes by Philip Curtis (not related to Edward). And for serious shopping and restaurants, Scottsdale boasts of its Fashion Island, with major department stores and myriads of smaller shops offering all types of goods. Yes, Scottsdale is a great place to indulge in kicking back, so different from Tucson, with everything interesting right at your fingertips!

Linda Stack is owner of Travelinda, LLC and can be reached at LLStack9597@gmail.com.