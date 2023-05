You may be unacknowledged—

smile and carry on anyway.

You might be forgotten—

smile and carry on anyway.

Invisible within the Holy Ghost—

smile and carry on.

You may get burned—

smile and carry the torch anyway.

You must not speak of it—

smile, the message is within you.

Go forth in courage, spirit traveler.

You may have to walk and swim…

Alone.

Yet, you are never truly alone.