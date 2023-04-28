On Wednesday, May 10, please join the Metaphysical Explorations Club at 6 p.m. for a fun, relaxing, and joyful presentation/workshop focused on learning about and experiencing nurturing spiritual practices.

What sorts of practices can we bring to our daily lives that will increase our joy and happiness, and bring us peace and a greater sense of well-being?

This hands-on workshop will allow you to comfortably experience for yourself a wide variety of different practices you can incorporate practically into your own life on a daily basis to nurture your spirit, to help you create and manifest what you would like to in your life, and to bring more happiness and peace into your lives.

What spiritual practices practically can help us when we are having stressful days and stressful moments, when we feel frustrated, overwhelmed, and are having a tough time?

The importance of “loving yourself” is widely accepted as a healthy concept. But how does one practically, realistically do that?

Perhaps you feel overwhelmed and challenged with some of the things that are going on in the world right now politically and environmentally. What sorts of spiritual practices can make a positive difference not only for us, but for the world as well?

Meditation is something that comes highly recommended. But how does one go about doing that? Are there types of meditation that don’t involve trying to completely empty one’s mind and clearing one’s thoughts?

How can you create more meaningful conversations and connections with people?

Perhaps you’ve heard about the positive benefits to be gained from clearing your own energy, and the energy in your home or personal space. You’ve heard of using sage, but want to know about other options.

You would like to bring in more playfulness, fun, and spontaneity in your life! This hands-on workshop and presentation will touch on all of these realms and more.

All you need to do is to bring your wonderful selves, your curiosity, your willingness to have fun to experience a delightful evening learning about and sharing in spiritual practices that increase happiness, joy and peace.

This workshop and presentation for the Metaphysical Explorations Club is being given by SaddleBrooke resident Anne Grant. Anne is a retired teacher of both public and Waldorf schools. She is a certified massage therapist, a Reiki practitioner, a Shamanic practitioner, a Radiance Healing Light practitioner, and is an active Spirit School participant and student. She has been an engaged and avid student of spirituality and Metaphysics for over 45-years. She is a big believer in trusting our intuition, and in living our lives with love and joy!

Please join us! Spiritual Practices that increase Happiness, Joy and Peace begin Wednesday, May 10, 6 p.m., at the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center. To RSVP for this even, or for more information about Metaphysical Explorations, visit sbmetaphysical.com.