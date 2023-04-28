The ghosts filled the audience with dread
as they “oooh-ed” and “aaahhh-ed” them to death.
The playwright was appalled
that their humor so ribald
could even get a rise from the dead.
Such hostility sibling rivalry can evoke
but the audience never suspected this bloke
would kill off his sister
in this murder mystery plot-twister.
But Hiram will find the Legacy’s no joke.
Have you ever heard parents so wacko?
Drove their children away with their ‘crappo’,
Dad’s always ‘legacy this,’
Mom drinks more than a fish.
Makes me think they’re smoking that other tobbaco.
But their housekeeper, I’ll tell ya’ ‘s much worse.
She keeps yammerin’ about that damn curse.
It’s “who’s doomed” or “who’s dead”
that fills both heirs with such dread,
if they eat her stew, she’ll inherit the works.