Spring Cleaning By Linda Rosenkrans Mar 25, 2022

Inhale loveExhale compassionInhale love Exhale patienceInhale loveExhale tolerance Inhale loveExhale forgiveness.May the sunlight of the spiritEnter into your heartAnd bring you peace.