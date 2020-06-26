If you are a tulip fanatic, then springtime is the time to head to Holland, a part of The Netherlands. The Netherlands is a small, low-lying country of 16 million people with over 20 percent living below sea level and another 50 percent just one meter above sea level. There are three major cities—Amsterdam is the capital; the Hague is the seat of the government and Rotterdam is Europe’s largest port.
But in between, there are many charming towns and villages which will delight you for their various styles, customs, cultures, food, history of floods/dikes and windmills as well as known Delft pottery. It is important to note that the Netherlands has a vast and extensive system of interior waterways and tributaries, a network of over 3700 miles. This makes for very interesting trips, either via the waterways on river boats or along the banks on bikes.
Tulips have been a major business for Holland since the 1500’s when they were introduced from the Ottoman Empire. The Golden Century for Holland was from 1600 to 1700, where tulips were traded all over the world and were considered “green gold,” making Holland rich and prosperous.
One of the most popular tulip areas are the gardens of Keukenhof, which is not far from Amsterdam. Here, each year, seven million bulbs are planted in an area of over 70 acres of parkland, with lakes, sculpture gardens and green houses, all for you to explore and enjoy. You will be overwhelmed with the spectacular colors from tulips, orchids, roses and more. The season for tulips is primarily the month of April.
Tulipmania takes over each April, but there is much more to enjoy than just gorgeous flowers. This is a country rich in history and art. Likely you will want to start your adventure in Amsterdam (or perhaps Antwerp, Belgium). If you start in in Amsterdam, a 700 year old city with elegant and classic architecture, cafes, restaurants and canals, you will want to visit the charming Van Gogh museum, the impressive newly renovated Rijksmuseum, housing such masterpieces as Rembrandt’s “Night Watch” and Vermeer’s “the Milkmaid,” and perhaps even Ann Frank’s house.
For your trip, you can choose one of many excellent river cruises. Or you can take a bike trip where the company will provide you with special bikes to suit your needs, outline your daily itinerary and book you into interesting hotels, care for all aspects of your bike so you can just ride in pure enjoyment. Even if you are not into total biking, many of the river cruises also provide bikes and guided bike tours along many of the waterways, so you can get the best of both worlds. It is worth nothing that Holland is very flat—so biking is a pleasure.
Whether on the boat or biking, you will go to Kinderdijk, famous for 19 windmills built in 1740 as a water management system to prevent floods. On another day, you may visit the Delta Works near Veere. Here, there was a disastrous flood in 1953 where more than 1,800 people died in one night. Water and flooding are constant parts of the history of this country. You might remember the fairy tale of Peter and the dyke (he put his finger in to hold back the water).
Zeeland is a place of beautiful landscapes, formed by a spider web of islands, inlets, polders (low-lying land enclosed by embankments) and areas on higher ground where locals sought refuge from floods in the Middle Ages. And also, Edam and Gouda are two charming cities known internationally for their special cheeses.
Tulip time in Holland is special.... but very short. It is imperative to book now if you think you want to go and be part of the remarkable “tulipmania.” I am a river cruise specialist. You can reach me (TRAVELINDA, LLC) by email at LLStack9597@gmail.com.