We are so excited that we have started square dancing again and do-si-do-ing to the beat of music and the laughter of friends. We want you to join us! It’s good camaraderie and fitness at its best.
The first week after we moved to SaddleBrooke, we signed up for square dancing. Two weeks later, we opened our home to the members as part of a progressive dinner. We hadn’t even hung the pictures on the walls yet. So, you see, we jumped right in. Everyone was so welcoming.
We found square dancers to be down-to-earth, energetic and friendly. What more could we want as an introduction to our new home and SaddleBrooke community?
We completed Mainstream and then Plus classes, went to many square dance festivals in places like Yuma and Show Low, and, even as far away as Germany, with a group of other square dancers from Sun City and SaddleBrooke. Square dancing is enjoyed all over the world; no matter what country you are in, the calls are always in English.
Our SB group enjoys many activities, such as ice cream socials, dancing in a pool, progressive dinners, pizza parties, group trips. You name it; we do it! Square dance outfits are optional; you’ll see everything from jeans and Western attire to frilly skirts and tops.
You can’t ask for a nicer bunch of people, always ready to help with a friendly smile. Singles and couples are welcome.
Please join us. For more information, call Richard and Donna Martin at (520) 825-1406 or send an email to rmartin214@msn.com.