New works of art by SaddleBrooke residents are ready for you to view…and purchase…just in time for the holidays! Members of the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild display their work year-round at two locations in SaddleBrooke One: the hallway next to RoadRunner Grill on the lower level of the clubhouse and in the Activity Center. Galleries are refreshed every quarter, with the latest changeover at the end of September.

Select from art in a variety of mediums such as oils, watercolors, acrylics, pastels, photography and more. These beautifully framed works will be welcome additions to your own collection. They’ll also make memorable gifts for friends and family in the busy months ahead.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides educational, skill-building and social opportunities for Guild members and local residents alike. Visit our website (saddlebrookefinearts.org) for details on fall/winter art classes, book discussions, the new Art Salon, and other special events.