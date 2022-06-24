Here in SaddleBrooke, we are privileged to live with so many amenities right on our campus as well as many others not far away in Catalina and Oro Valley. We can easily access some fun food and entertainment not from us, with a variety of different restaurants, music, and movies nearby. Because we have so much right at our fingertips, some never see the need to venture far. But in the last year, I have spent a lot of time, taking “staycations” right in the heart of Tucson and enjoying so many different and unusual things to do within easy reach. And the best thing is that we don’t have to make a long drive back to SaddleBrooke after evenings out! Yeah!

Now that summer is coming, this is a great time to take advantage of Tucson. You can plan a little get away that will make you think you have traveled to a faraway place, when really you are not far from home! Let me help you start the thinking process for your getaway, and that means I like to start with possible hotels. I do wonder how many of you have been out and about in the heart of Tucson recently? If not, I think you will be so surprised what is happening there… building so many new apartments and co-ops. Truly people are really living downtown now and enjoying it!

My favorite hotel, really a B&B, is called Blenman Inn on Scott, right next door to the Temple of Music and Art, which makes it so convenient. I love this old house, once called Royal Elizabeth Inn, but changed to Blenman which was the name of a lawyer who owned this San Francisco type Victorian house since the late 1800’s. This is a gorgeous house with all interior details in style with that period of time. Rooms are comfortable, with several choices from simple double bed to mini suites. There is a charming pool in a very secluded garden with hot tub. In the morning, delicious coffee and an excellent continental breakfast is available. Plus, they also offer you $10 vouchers to several other nearby restaurants, all worth eating in such as Café in Hotel Congress and 5 Points Market and Restaurant. Walkers will enjoy this location, near the Cathedral which always has a Sunday 8 a.m. mass with gorgeous mariachi music. You don’t need to be Catholic or speak Spanish to enjoy this service!

The Inn is so close to the Tucson Convention Center where you have a wide variety of entertainment in different theaters and arenas. Most recently was the international Mariachi Conference with such groups as Mariachi Cobre, famous group which now plays in Orlando but got their roots in Tucson, along with Linda Ronstadt (who even appeared at the concert as they renamed the music hall in her honor). You are not far from the Tucson Museum of Art, and, also, the great new Gem and Mineral Museum which just opened in the old historic Pima County Courthouse. There in the courtyard, you will find a serene memorial to Gabby Giffords and others shot in January 2011.

Continuing with some other hotels, not far from TCC, I suggest Doubletree Inn. It has a wonderful restaurant and bar called El Mesquite and I love their menu. You can choose inside or outside dining on a charming, well-appointed, shady patio. This is a very new hotel with a lovely pool. Right across the street from this hotel, you can also enjoy a restaurant called Coronet, which used to be the old Cushings Inn. They have kept many details with lots of opportunities for live music and outdoor dining.

And right down the street, you can find El Minuto, old Mexican. If you haven’t tried out the trolley car, then make sure you do. I suggest parking down at Mercado San Augustin and picking up the trolley there and riding it through its entire route (cost-free!). Of course, you can hop off and hop on at different places. One of my favorite places is right near University Ave (one of main entrances to the University of Arizona). There, right inside the campus you can visit the Arizona State Museum. This is a must as it seems like they will close it in July (what a pity!). But from now till then, you can visit an exhibition of Mexican serapes and understand all that goes into that art form, started by indigenous people in the surrounding areas of Oaxaca, who have preserved this skill.

There are two other excellent museums on campus, one a fine arts museum and a famous photography museum. When you have enjoyed these, walk across the street and eat at the well-known Frog and Ferkin restaurant, which has been around for years feeding students and parents. Food is delicious there, particularly their pizza where you create your own slice (gigantic or regular). This place has a college vibe, with loud music, outdoor patio and indoor dining. When you return to pick up your car at Mercado Augustin, be sure to have plenty of time and appetite on hand. Line up for Seis, delicious Mexican foot you eat on the patio. Hang out at Augustine restaurant, either in their open-air bar or inside/outside restaurant. And check out a fab Mexican store in a little nook where you want to buy everything despite high prices (not open every day).

Returning back to other hotel ideas, there is an interesting new once called Hotel Citizen on Stone. This is a small boutique hotel with lots of focus on wines and their wine cellar. While they don’t have a restaurant, they do have a bar in the lobby and wine tastings every afternoon. Remember that summer is coming, and rates will be super reasonable in all hotels. Lastly, there is a very sophisticated new restaurant called Bata, maybe like a touch of NYC sophistication right here in Tucson. Here is one last restaurant recommendation… Perche’ No (Why Not) on Congress. This is a relatively new Italian bistro, getting rave reviews.

Now I hope you feel ready to arrange a great Tucson staycation this summer, something new and different filled with surprises. Have fun.

Linda Stack owns Travelinda LLC. She can be reached at LLStack9597@gmail.com.