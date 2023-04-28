Members of the SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club stay cool in the Studio all summer long! Join us and you too can hang out with like-minded neighbors and friends to create some beautiful pieces. Our Introductory Class is typically offered in the fall, but if we have enough interest, we may hold one in the summer months.

To be notified of an upcoming intro class, stop by our studio, located in the HOA-2 Arts and Crafts Center, Quartz Room where you can place your name on our waiting list. The studio is open Monday through Saturday, (except when classes are held), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, check out our website at saddlebrookeceramicsclub.com.

