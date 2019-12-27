Thick steely gray smoke coiled through the streets and leafless, skeletal trees in downtown Tucson on the morning of January 23, 1934. A fire started in the basement of the Hotel Congress and quickly roared up the elevator shaft to the third floor, where, in rooms 329 and 330, three members of the John Dillinger Gang were sleeping. By 8 a.m., extensive smoke and ash bellowed over the railroad depot to the north and east, as guests evacuated.
Tucson’s annual Dillinger Days will be held on Sunday, January 19 of this year, when reenactments of that fateful fire will be presented at the Hotel Congress. It’s all based on the winter visit to Tucson in January 1934, by a fellow calling himself Frank Sullivan, AKA Snake Eyes. Dillinger and his gang came to the Old Pueblo to “lay low" during the Great Depression.
As a juvenile growing up in Indianapolis, Dillinger was a delinquent from the beginning. Following multiple arrests, he joined the Navy and was assigned to the U.S.S. Utah. The seaman was dishonorably discharged months after jumping ship. His crimes advanced to armed robbery. Arrested once again, he was sent to the Indiana State Reformatory in Pendleton. Later, the outlaw was transferred to the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, near my hometown of Gary. That’s when my fellow Hoosier learned from experienced inmates how to plan and rob banks.
Following a dozen bank jobs in the Midwest, Dillinger, and three members of his gang drove to Tucson. On January 21, 1934 the crew checked into the Hotel Congress. The fire forced them to evacuate, and they moved to a bungalow at 927 North Second Avenue. Meanwhile, Dillinger registered as Frank Sullivan at a tourist court at 1749, Sixth Avenue. On the evening of January 25, he went to the Second Avenue house to visit his gang. Tucson Police had already arrested them. Dillinger came up the walk and police officers sprang the trap. Captured without a fight, all he could say was, “Well, I’ll be damned!”
Police found $9,174 in cash and gold in Dillinger’s 1934 Hudson Terraplane sedan, two sub-machine guns, 500 rounds of ammunition, and two shortwave police radios. Later, Dillinger's Hudson went on display at the Rollins Motor Company on North Sixth Avenue.
Excitement swept over Tucson, a city of 33,000 people. Fox Movietone News sent a camera crew from Hollywood as over 2,000 folks converged on the Pima County Jail for a look-see. The governor of Arizona even visited the gang. Dillinger was in Tucson for ten days, and law enforcement was anxious to get him out of town.
Indiana won the extradition challenge because of an outstanding murder warrant from East Chicago. Dillinger was flown from Tucson to Chicago Midway Airport. A motorcade of 13 cars, with 29 Indiana State Troopers, escorted him 50 miles to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana.
On March 3, 1934, Dillinger overpowered a guard and broke out of the jail using a hand-carved wooden gun he made from a washboard blackened with shoe polish. He stole the sheriff’s V-8 Ford and hightailed it out of town.
Anna Sage ran a brothel near the steel mills on the northwest side of Gary. Her nefarious business operation was in the Kostur Hotel, where she also managed the establishment's saloon, suitably named the Bloody Bucket. Sage and Dillinger were amour acquaintances. But she set up Dillinger with the FBI on July 22, 1934 to help herself with immigration problems. Anna, the celebrated Lady in Red, was wearing an orange skirt which looked red under the glare of the Biograph movie marquee lights that 100-degree night. Multi-state and federal law enforcement had the theater staked out.
FBI agent Melvin Purvis lit a cigar; the signal it was Dillinger. He yelled, "Stick ‘em up, Johnnie, we got you surrounded." Dillinger ran, and four gun-shots riddled his body. The alley stones, where he fell, ran thick with blood as bystanders-soaked handkerchiefs for souvenirs. John Herbert Dillinger was 31-years-old.
Jerry Wilkerson was a CBS radio and newspaper reporter in Chicago, a talk show host, Press Secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, and Police Commissioner in Michigan City, IN. He is a Naval veteran and lives in SaddleBrooke. E-mail: franchise@att.net.