Stuart Watkins published a tourist guide to those wanting to visit Jerome, Arizona, and nearby Fort Verde. It is filled with places to visit, stay, and see. Matilda Moore is visiting there with friends and here is what she had to say when she received a copy of Jerome, Arizona.

“Look what just found me! We are getting ready for a week in Sedona, Arizona, to include a day in historic Jerome and along came this wonderful little book to give me all the lowdown and make me sound like the tour guide extraordinaire to relatives meeting us there. Thank you, Stuart Watkins, for your great pictures and witty comments! Can hardly wait to see it in person!!” -Matilda Moore

If SaddleBrooke residents, or any Tucson residents, are interested in a one-day drive to Jerome, Arizona, they may want the book as a reference. My wife and I stayed overnight to enjoy the city and sites, but now wish we had booked for at least two days. Fort Verde is nearby and is worth a visit for historic reasons if not to also take in the local sites.

Jerome, Arizona is worth a visit in your to-do-bucket!