Mommy, Read Us A Story was revised in 2023 from the original version published in 2013. This book contains poems written to be read to children. Color photos are included with suggestions and ideas for parents and children to create stories and poems of their own. Some of the pictures included are from paintings done by SaddleBrooke artist, poet, and writer, Fred Taylor who is now deceased. He was a long-time member of the SaddleBrooke Writers Group and invited me to include some of his many paintings as illustrations to help youngsters create imaginative stories, and perhaps poems, inspired by his art. Parents and grandparents will enjoy reading this book together, creating stories together, and most importantly spending time together.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up