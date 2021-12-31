Stuart Watkins just published Tombstone, Boothill, Poems, Prose, with fun Twists and Turns. The last 18 pages are devoted to sites in Tombstone, Arizona, where the author visited. Stuart even gives special attention to some graves in Boothill. Watkins writes about soldiers who return from war, sad poems, humorous poems, prose stories about cowboys and cowgirls, and even has a story about an Eskimo village going through starvation. His humor and twists to some of his stories will entertain and amuse. His books are available on Amazon and in the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop, along with other SaddleBrooke author's books.