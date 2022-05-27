Are you looking for some meaningful and inspiring films to watch at home this summer? Some of these may also be old friends you’ve seen before that you may want to revisit. The Metaphysical Explorations Club suggests checking out this list of thought-provoking films and documentaries that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime or YouTube. All will surely boost your creative and spiritual self.

Happy (documentary), I Am (documentary), Field of Dreams, The Sixth Sense, Astral City, Groundhog Day, Phenomenon, The Matrix Series, Ghost, The Fifth Element, Pay It Forward, Heaven Can Wait, Meet Joe Black, Chocolat, The Last Mimzy, Conversations With God, Surviving Death, Defending Your Life, I Origins, Peaceful Warrior, Thrive, Avatar, Bruce Almighty, Out of the Blue, Awake: The life of Yogananda, Kumare, Finding Joe, Samsara, Under the Tuscan Sun, The Fountain, Seven Years in Tibet.

Enjoy these by yourself or with a friend. It’s always fun to share a good conversation about the films after seeing them. For more information about Metaphysical Explorations, please visit our website at sbmetaphysical.com