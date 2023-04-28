Calling all beginning or exploring artists! The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is pleased to announce another opportunity to take part in its next Art Sampler class on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Topaz Room in the Arts and Crafts Center at MountainView Country Club. The class time includes one hour for lunch on your own.

Art Sampler classes are offered quarterly, and there’s always a waiting list! That’s because it’s so fun to experiment with a variety of mediums including watercolors, pastels, scratchboard and more. Best of all, you’ll receive personalized help from experienced artists who are standing by every step of the way.

Join us—especially if you think you don’t have any artistic talent. This is a comfortable, relaxed and fun environment with no pressure to perform. This class is uniquely designed for those who think they can’t become an artist. It’s also a great way for practicing artists to explore other mediums without investing in new supplies. And, you’ll take home a variety of completed projects to share with friends and family.