Our Art and Wine Party held on Tuesday, March 31 was a huge success, so we decided to do it again!
Come join us 85739 for another Sunset in Saddlebrooke painting event on Tuesday, May 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in the Activities Center in HOA-1, which is located at 64518 E. Galveston, Tucson, AZ. Cost is $35 per person and we will provide wine, food, all art supplies, an instructor and plenty of helpers to walk you through painting a beautiful sunset in acrylics similar to the one with this article. Then you get to take the painting home to show off your new skills!
We already have people signing up so don’t delay. Go to our website at www.saddlebrookefinearts.org and click on the Art Guild Outreach button on our Welcome page and find the registration form at the bottom of the Outreach page. Mail it with your check to the address on the form.
Questions? Call P. J. Cathey at (928) 848-9656 or email her at pjcathey1@gmail.com.
We are holding another event in July— in case you can’t make the one in March or May! This one will be a different theme but will still include wine, food and art.
The July event will be Tuesday, July 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Activities Center— so, mark your calendar now for that. Stay tuned for more information on that and always check our website as more information and registration form, when available, will be posted on our Outreach page.