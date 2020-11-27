As fall turns into winter, memories of Telluride come to mind. Over the years I have visited Telluride, Colorado many times in all of the seasons. But summer into fall is my favorite time there, despite the fact that Telluride is really a great winter skiing destination. Telluride is an old mining town from late 1800’s, nestled into the San Juan Mountains at 8,750 feet (for those with any type of altitude sickness issues, you might want to prepare in advance). Unlike the very “paparazzi” known towns of Aspen and Vail, Telluride is a laid-back, super casual town. There is one main street downtown lined with little shops, coffee houses and restaurant— nothing too fancy or over the top. This historic downtown area has lots of charming Victorian houses and the well-known Sheridan Opera House which was built in 1918. This arts theater provides lots of concerts and movies in all seasons. I remember a great Christmas concert there with Peter Yarrow (from Peter, Paul and Mary fame), where all the seats were so close and personal, given the small number of just 225.
Telluride has several great festivals starting with the Blue Grass in mid-June to open the season, followed by the Telluride Film Festival over Labor Day and the most recent addition of Cars and Colors, an antique car festival with cars displayed in many different field venues outside the city. During this time, the weather is ideal and multitudes of aspen trees are shimmering gold, covering the landscape as far as you can see! Telluride is a great place for hiking and biking with multitudes of trails to follow back-up through the towering mountains.
Besides the downtown area, the other major area is referred to as Mountain Village, a modern Alpine community. This area, which has grown so much in the past years, is reached by a gondola from the historic area, which runs constantly, taking sightseers, mountain bikers and skiers up and down the mountain. The gondola stops initially at the very top of the mountain (be sure to check out Allred’s Restaurant, a unique mountain dining experience) and then proceeds a short distance to Mountain Village. The ride up in the gondola is not for the feint-hearted—if you have any fear of heights, brace yourself, as you are there swinging out over the mountains with dazzling views down to the historic center.
Once up in Mountain Village, you can find many condos available for rent, no matter the season. And you have lots of options for eating and shopping!! The first important hotel and spa, once called Doral and now known as The Peaks, was built about 20 years back. Now there are many more options including the luxurious Auberge and Fairmont both with lux prices particularly in ski season. But also, there are some interesting places to stay down the mountain as well as many air bed and breakfast choices.
When you’re not hanging around Telluride, you need to consider some great day trips around the area! My first choice is Gateway, about 100 miles from Telluride. The drive to this small town (not really more than a pause on the road) offers spectacular scenery. Once you arrive, head straight to Canyons Resort and Auto Museum. The museum is really well done, built by John Hendricks, founder of the Discovery Channel, to house his rare and unique vehicles from early 1900’s up to 1950’s. His collection of about fifty cars is artfully displayed in several different rooms, including some of the earliest cars produced such as the Cunningham and Duesenberg.
Another fun trip is to visit Ouray, about thirty minutes away passing first through the small town of Ridgeway. (I am fond of one particular store here!) Ouray, known as little Switzerland, has international acclaim for ice climbers due to its sheer icy cliffs in winter. This was once a silver and gold mining town, but today, tourism is key with an abundance of outdoor enthusiasts such as bikers, hikers and motorbikes clogging the downtown area.
Telluride can be a great driving destination from Tucson, if you plan your route carefully and realize you can’t arrive there in one day. Depending on how much time you want to be away, you might even consider jogging through Santa Fe and Taos, pre or post. There is no end to what you can see prior to arriving in your Telluride mountain destination!
Linda Stack is owner of TRAVELINDA, LLC and can be reached at LLStack95972@gmail.com.