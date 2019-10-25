The Quiltmama spoke at the Friday Quilters meeting on Friday, September 13. The Quiltmama, as she is known on Facebook, is Jessica Dickinson of Tempe, AZ. Her passions are quilting, color, cooking, music, art and math. Jessica gave a trunk show of her quilts, showing her progressions in color, design and composition over time.
Jessica first became involved in quilting through paper collages (she has degrees in math and fine arts) and her mother in law (who is also a quilter). Her art background honed her incredible sense of color. Her childhood in Louisiana made her conscious of not wasting things. Thus, fabric scraps from projects were never waste. New textiles are created by sewing scraps together. If a scrap is too small for quilt projects, it goes into stuffing for a dog bed.
The Quiltmama is known for workshops in which she encourages attendees to relax, enjoy the art, and not strive for perfection. Rules are meant to be changed up, leading one to discover new combinations of color and design. Have a crazy fabric? Afraid to use it? Put it in the background and you’ll be amazed at what happens.
Jessica’s studio is full of bins of fabric scraps. Unlike many quilters, she doesn’t sort scraps by color. The artist in her doesn’t want to be limited by color sorting. One should pick a scrap because it makes you happy. By working with scraps of all colors thrown together you’ll see how colors work together. If you’d had all the blue scraps in one bin, this wouldn’t happen. The Quiltmama doesn’t discriminate when it comes to scraps! For Jessica, playing with scraps is like meditation