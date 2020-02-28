So, I’m sitting on a lumpy black cushion atop a cast-iron heat radiator just inside the front door of the Blair House, directly across the street from the White House. Ambassador Shirley Temple Black, standing on the grand staircase across from me, said, “don’t sit their Jerry.” Why I asked. And she said, “there’s a Secret Service machine gun in that zipper bag, and it's loaded!” Yep, that would be Shirley Temple from Hollywood and the Good Ship Lollypop fame. At the time, she was President Gerald Ford’s Ambassador of Protocol at the State Department. And it was a grease gun, loaded but not cocked, in what I wrongly assumed was a pillow.
That balmy fall morning in D.C. was filled with warming sunlight on the 21st day of September 1976. During the drive over the Potomac River from my home in Alexandria, there had been a deadly car bomb explosion near the foreign embassies, just over a mile from us. Security was super tight around the White House compound. My office was cattycorner from the Blair House, on Pennsylvania Ave., a half-block up from the White House. Parking was impossible.
At the time, I was a Vice President at Daniel J. Edelman Public Relations, serving as a registered foreign agent for Liberia, and responsible for the official state visit of President William Tolbert. He and his wife stayed overnight at Blair House in the President's Guest quarters. He was scheduled to officially meet President Ford across the street at 1600 Pennsylvania in approximately one hour. The actual time had been jostled about for security reasons following the car bombing assassination of Orlando Letelier that morning.
Living in exile in the U.S., Letelier was a leading opponent of Chilean dictator Gen. Augusto Pinochet. Agents of the Chilean secret police carried out the assassination known as “Operation Condor.” Declassified U.S. intelligence documents later confirmed Pinochet’s order for the killing. Letelier was driving to work and rounded Sheridan Circle in the center of Embassy Row when the explosives detonated under his seat, lifting the car off the ground in front of the Irish Embassy. His writing, speaking, and lobbying U.S. Congress and European governments against Pinochet's regime, made him the voice of Chilean resistance against the dictatorship, and a political target.
”We entered the White House complex through the Northwest gate.”
Uniformed and non-uniformed Secret Service agents, with Tolbert’s bodyguards, formed a human knot around him in front of the Blair House. We double-timed across Pennsylvania Avenue and entered the White House complex through the Northwest gate.
The Tolbert’s were introduced in the mansion to the President and Mrs. Ford by Ambassador Black. That’s when I took the picture featured in this column. Later, President Ford signed it for me.
The following day Tolbert addressed a joint session of Congress. Then, the Tolbert’s entourage traveled south to Williamsburg. Next, we were on to Philadelphia, where we walked across the wooden floor of Independence Hall together, where the Declaration of Independence was signed and outside, touched the crack on the Liberty Bell. Mayor Frank Rizzo was our host. A tough guy former Philly cop, and police commissioner. That evening I was to attend a black-tie dinner in honor of Tolbert. OKAY, that sounds interesting, except, the Washington Redskins were playing the Eagles in town. I expressed my dismay out loud, and Rizzo turned to me and said, “I feel the same way,” and gave me a ticket, adding, “I can’t miss the gala, but you can. Go to Bookbinders for supper. Have coconut cake for dessert.” I grabbed the box seat pass and gushed appreciations to his honor.
New York City was our last stop, where Tolbert spoke before a full session of the United Nations. Late that afternoon, dog-tired, I headed back to D.C. on the Metroliner, making sure I was seated in the Club Car, the one with the comfortable overstuffed seats and personal bar service. I leaned back and let my thoughts free-associate. The brown liquid in the glass helped my mind empty. It had been a remarkable ten days!
Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke.He is a former press secretary for two U.S.Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio and newspaper reporter and talk show host, who is a naval veteran, and served as a Police Commissioner. Email franchise@att.net.