TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT

Five Winners of our prestigious 12-week Tournament

from Monday, January 31 to Monday, April 18 are:

First Place: Sam Alkhoury

Second Place: Tony Heacock

Third Place: Terri Tyer

Fourth Place: Jack Porteous

Fifth Place: Gary Oberg

The following are the first-place winners at the Final Table from

Monday, January 31 to Monday, April 18

Sam Alkhoury (3x); Terry Jackson (2x); Gary Oberg (2x).

Chuch Kochiss; Tony Heacock; Sue Bartholme; Gayle Boren; and Maggie De Block.

Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room at MountainView Clubhouse. Just stop by. Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so first come first serve. If you have any questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.