Below are the winners who participated in prestigious 12-week Tournament from Monday, August 16 to Monday, November 1:
- First Place: Wayne Larroque
- Second Place: Sam Akhoury
- Third Place: Chuck Kochiss
- Fourth Place: Ray Szpakowski
- Tie for Fifth Place: Kathy Szpakowski & Ron Walter
Following are the first-place winners at the Final Table from Monday, August 16 to Monday, November 1:
- August 16: Wayne Larroque
- August 23: Tony Greco
- August 30: Kathy Szpakowski
- September 6: Wayne Larroque
- September 13: Sam Alkhoury
- September 20: Chuck Kochiss
- September 27: Ivan Haag
- October 04: Sam Alkhoury
- October 11: Terry Jackson
- October 18: Greg Morgan
- October 25: Wayne Larroque
- November 1: Chuck Kochiss
Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room at MountainView Clubhouse. Just stop by. Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so, first come, first serve. If you have any questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.