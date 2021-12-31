Below are the winners who participated in prestigious 12-week Tournament from Monday, August 16 to Monday, November 1:

  • First Place: Wayne Larroque
  • Second Place: Sam Akhoury
  • Third Place: Chuck Kochiss
  • Fourth Place: Ray Szpakowski
  • Tie for Fifth Place: Kathy Szpakowski & Ron Walter

Following are the first-place winners at the Final Table from Monday, August 16 to Monday, November 1:

  • August 16: Wayne Larroque
  • August 23: Tony Greco
  • August 30: Kathy Szpakowski
  • September 6: Wayne Larroque
  • September 13: Sam Alkhoury
  • September 20: Chuck Kochiss
  • September 27: Ivan Haag
  • October 04: Sam Alkhoury
  • October 11: Terry Jackson
  • October 18: Greg Morgan
  • October 25: Wayne Larroque
  • November 1: Chuck Kochiss

Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room at MountainView Clubhouse. Just stop by. Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so, first come, first serve. If you have any questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.