Front Row; from left: First place: Alan Stein; Second place: Tony Heacock; Third place: Angela Stein; Back Row; from left: Tie for fourth place: Sam Alkhoury and Ron Koehler.

Winners of our prestigious 12-week Tournament from Monday, May 24 to Monday, August 9 are:

  • First place: Alan Stein
  • Second place: Tony Heacock
  • Third place: Angela Stein
  • Tie for fourth place: Sam Alkhoury and Ron Koehler

The following are the first-place winners at the Final Table from Monday, May 24 to Monday, August 9:

  • May 24: Terry Jackson
  • May 31: Henry Krebs
  • June 7: Ron Koehler
  • June 14: Alan Stein
  • June 21: Kay Sullivan
  • June 28: Sam Alkhoury
  • July 5: Tony Heacock
  • July 12: Alan Stein
  • July 19: Chuck Kochiss
  • July 26: Sam Alkhoury
  • August 2: Ron Koehler
  • August 9: Tony Heacock

Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room at Mountain View Clubhouse. Just stop by! Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48-players, so first come first serve. We play for prizes versus cash. If you have any questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.

