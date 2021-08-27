Winners of our prestigious 12-week Tournament from Monday, May 24 to Monday, August 9 are:
- First place: Alan Stein
- Second place: Tony Heacock
- Third place: Angela Stein
- Tie for fourth place: Sam Alkhoury and Ron Koehler
The following are the first-place winners at the Final Table from Monday, May 24 to Monday, August 9:
- May 24: Terry Jackson
- May 31: Henry Krebs
- June 7: Ron Koehler
- June 14: Alan Stein
- June 21: Kay Sullivan
- June 28: Sam Alkhoury
- July 5: Tony Heacock
- July 12: Alan Stein
- July 19: Chuck Kochiss
- July 26: Sam Alkhoury
- August 2: Ron Koehler
- August 9: Tony Heacock
Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room at Mountain View Clubhouse. Just stop by! Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48-players, so first come first serve. We play for prizes versus cash. If you have any questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.