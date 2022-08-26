TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT

Six Winners of our prestigious 12-week Tournament from April 25 to July 18, 2022:

  • First Place: Marianne Pinello
  • Second Place: Sam Alkhoury
  • Third Place: Terri Tyer
  • Fourth Place: Angela Stein
  • Fifth Place Tie: Jack Porteous
  • Fifth Place Tie: Ray Szpakowski

Following are the first-place winners at the Final Table from April 25 to July 18, 2022:

  • April 25: Riley Jackson
  • May 23 & May 30: Marianne Pinello
  • May 2: Robert Boren
  • June 6 & June 20: Angela Stein
  • May 9: Tony Heacock
  • 6/27 Sue Bartholme
  • May 16 and June 13: Terri Tyer
  • July 11 & July 18: Sam Alkhoury

Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room at Mountain View Clubhouse. Just stop by. Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so, first come first serve. If you have any questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.