TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT
Six Winners of our prestigious 12-week Tournament from April 25 to July 18, 2022:
- First Place: Marianne Pinello
- Second Place: Sam Alkhoury
- Third Place: Terri Tyer
- Fourth Place: Angela Stein
- Fifth Place Tie: Jack Porteous
- Fifth Place Tie: Ray Szpakowski
Following are the first-place winners at the Final Table from April 25 to July 18, 2022:
- April 25: Riley Jackson
- May 23 & May 30: Marianne Pinello
- May 2: Robert Boren
- June 6 & June 20: Angela Stein
- May 9: Tony Heacock
- 6/27 Sue Bartholme
- May 16 and June 13: Terri Tyer
- July 11 & July 18: Sam Alkhoury
Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room at Mountain View Clubhouse. Just stop by. Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so, first come first serve. If you have any questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.