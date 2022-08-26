TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT

Six Winners of our prestigious 12-week Tournament from April 25 to July 18, 2022:

First Place: Marianne Pinello

Second Place: Sam Alkhoury

Third Place: Terri Tyer

Fourth Place: Angela Stein

Fifth Place Tie: Jack Porteous

Fifth Place Tie: Ray Szpakowski

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Following are the first-place winners at the Final Table from April 25 to July 18, 2022:

April 25: Riley Jackson

May 23 & May 30: Marianne Pinello

May 2: Robert Boren

June 6 & June 20: Angela Stein

May 9: Tony Heacock

6/27 Sue Bartholme

May 16 and June 13: Terri Tyer

July 11 & July 18: Sam Alkhoury

Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room at Mountain View Clubhouse. Just stop by. Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so, first come first serve. If you have any questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.