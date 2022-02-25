Below are the winners of our prestigious 12-week Texas Hold’Em Tournament from Monday, November 8, 2021 to Monday, January 24, 2022:
- First Place: Chuck Kochiss
- Second Place: Jack Porteous
- Third Place: Aggie Adams
- Fourth Place: Tony Heacock
- Fifth Place: Jim Grant
Below are the first-place winners at the Final Table from Monday, November 8, 2021 to Monday, January 24, 2022:
- Chuck Kochiss;
- Mike Hammons;
- Alan Stein;
- Lana Coleman;
- Henry Krebs;
- Tony Greco;
- Jan Kyser-Krebs;
- Sue Bartholme;
- Aggie Adams;
- Terri Tyer;
- Robert Boren
- Tony Heacock
Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room at Mountain View Clubhouse. Just stop by. Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 PM. We are limited to 48 players so first come first serve. If you have any questions, please send an email to ny22az@yahoo.com.