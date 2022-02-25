From left: First Place: Chuck Kochiss; Second Place: Jack Porteous; Third Place: Aggie Adams; Fourth Place: Tony Heacock; Fifth Place: Jim Grant

Below are the winners of our prestigious 12-week Texas Hold’Em Tournament from Monday, November 8, 2021 to Monday, January 24, 2022:

  • First Place: Chuck Kochiss
  • Second Place: Jack Porteous
  • Third Place: Aggie Adams
  • Fourth Place: Tony Heacock
  • Fifth Place: Jim Grant

Below are the first-place winners at the Final Table from Monday, November 8, 2021 to Monday, January 24, 2022:

  • Chuck Kochiss;
  • Mike Hammons;
  • Alan Stein;
  • Lana Coleman;
  • Henry Krebs;
  • Tony Greco;
  • Jan Kyser-Krebs;
  • Sue Bartholme;
  • Aggie Adams;
  • Terri Tyer;
  • Robert Boren
  • Tony Heacock

Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room at Mountain View Clubhouse. Just stop by. Free Admission. Please arrive prior to 5:55 PM. We are limited to 48 players so first come first serve. If you have any questions, please send an email to ny22az@yahoo.com.

