TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT
Winners of our prestigious 12-week Texas Hold ‘em Tournament
from Monday, April 10 to Monday, June 26, 2023
First Place: Marianne Pinello
Second Place: Terri Tyer
Third Place: Mike Edmonds
Fourth Place: Angela Stein
Fifth Place: Gayle Boren
Final Table Winners
from Monday, April 10 to Monday, June 26, 2023
April 10: Bob Boren
April 17: Gayle Boren
April 24: Mike Edmonds
May 1: Debbie Klaetsch
May 8: Jim Grant
May 15: Ron Koehler
May 22: Tim Rupp
May 29: Terri Tyer
June 5: Robert Wainscott
June 12: Marvin Richter
June 19: Jack Porteous
June 26: Kathy O’Connell
Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings, from 6 p.m. to approximately 8:30 p.m. in the Sonoran Room in MountainView Clubhouse. Just stop by; there are no fees. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so first come, first serve. We play for bragging rights vs money. If you have any questions, send an email to ny22az@yahoo.com.