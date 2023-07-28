TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT

Winners of our prestigious 12-week Texas Hold ‘em Tournament

from Monday, April 10 to Monday, June 26, 2023

First Place: Marianne Pinello

Second Place: Terri Tyer

Third Place: Mike Edmonds

Fourth Place: Angela Stein

Fifth Place: Gayle Boren

Final Table Winners

from Monday, April 10 to Monday, June 26, 2023

April 10: Bob Boren

April 17: Gayle Boren

April 24: Mike Edmonds

May 1: Debbie Klaetsch

May 8: Jim Grant

May 15: Ron Koehler

May 22: Tim Rupp

May 29: Terri Tyer

June 5: Robert Wainscott

June 12: Marvin Richter

June 19: Jack Porteous

June 26: Kathy O’Connell

Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings, from 6 p.m. to approximately 8:30 p.m. in the Sonoran Room in MountainView Clubhouse. Just stop by; there are no fees. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so first come, first serve. We play for bragging rights vs money. If you have any questions, send an email to ny22az@yahoo.com.