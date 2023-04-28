Winners of Our pPestigious 12-week Tournament from Monday, January 9, to Monday, April 3, 2023

1st Place: Marianne Pinello

2nd Place: Terry Jackson

3rd Place Tie: Jim Grant & Mike Edmonds

5th Place: Terry Douglas

Below are the first-place winners at the Final Table from Monday, January 9, to Monday, April 3, 2023:

January 9: Terry Jackson

January 16: Terry Jackson

January 23: Gayle Boren

January 30: Joe Fiorito

February 6: Marianne Pinello

February 13: Steven Daley

February 20: Henry Krebs

February 27: Sam Alkhoury

March 6: Maureen Benigno

March 13: Marianne Pinello & Stan Crapo

March 20: Terry Douglas

April 3: Marianne Pinello

Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in the Sonoran Room at MountainView Clubhouse. Just stop by; there are no fees. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so, first come, first serve. We play for bragging rights vs money. If you have any questions, email ny22az@yahoo.com.