Winners of Our pPestigious 12-week Tournament from Monday, January 9, to Monday, April 3, 2023
1st Place: Marianne Pinello
2nd Place: Terry Jackson
3rd Place Tie: Jim Grant & Mike Edmonds
5th Place: Terry Douglas
Below are the first-place winners at the Final Table from Monday, January 9, to Monday, April 3, 2023:
January 9: Terry Jackson
January 16: Terry Jackson
January 23: Gayle Boren
January 30: Joe Fiorito
February 6: Marianne Pinello
February 13: Steven Daley
February 20: Henry Krebs
February 27: Sam Alkhoury
March 6: Maureen Benigno
March 13: Marianne Pinello & Stan Crapo
March 20: Terry Douglas
April 3: Marianne Pinello
Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in the Sonoran Room at MountainView Clubhouse. Just stop by; there are no fees. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so, first come, first serve. We play for bragging rights vs money. If you have any questions, email ny22az@yahoo.com.