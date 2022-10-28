There were five winners of our prestigious 12-week Tournament from Monday, July 25 to Monday, October 10, 2022.

First Place: Sam Alkhoury

Second Place: Maggie De Block

Third Place: Marianne Pinello

Fourth Place: Tony Heacock

Fifth Place: Mike Edmonds

The following are the first-place winners at the Final Table from Monday, July 25 to Monday, October 10, 2022:

Maggie DeBlock: 07/25; 8/15; & 9/05

Sam Alkhoury: 08/01; 8/08, 8/29 & 9/12

Tim Rupp: 08/22

Marvin Richter: 09/12

Paul Kopp: 09/19 & 10/03

Tony Heacock: 09/26

Jay Selnick: 10/10

Texas Hold’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Room at MountainView Clubhouse. Just stop by. No Fees. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48-players, so, first come first serve. We play for bragging rights vs money.

If you have any questions, please email ny22az@yahoo.com.