She stood at five-feet, four-inches tall, with blue eyes, blond hair, and was considered a stout lady. She was "The Boss!" The title affectionately given to her by her husband. She wrote his speeches and consistently provided compelling opinions. The global Spanish flu struck her with an especially virulent case that would leave her partially deaf. In 1959, she survived breast cancer surgery and lived longer than any First Lady in history.
Elizabeth "Bess" Truman was a women's rights street fighter for her time. Using her position, she promoted qualified women to appointive positions in the government, on commissions, in defense, foreign affairs, security and banking. She was a supporter of the Red Cross, benefiting servicemen and women and enjoyed hosting receptions for them in Washington. Mrs. Truman encouraged the President to increase funding for research on severe health diseases and pushed for a significant infusion of federal revenue to the fledging National Institute of Health (NIH) when its budget was only $2 million.
She never wanted, nor saw herself as a White House kind of gal. But she was a proper midwestern lady, and she made the best of the new responsibility as the First Lady. From a small office on the second floor, in the family area of the mansion, she organized her day seven days a week. She restarted traditional winter and spring schedule dinners and receptions. Foreign dignitaries attending formal state dinners enjoyed typical American meals planned with ham, beans, and corn, reflecting the Midwest roots of the Truman's.
Bess Truman occasionally cooked and cleaned for her family in the private quarters of the mansion, eating supper on the White House second floor south portico, which she called the porch. The President had it built, and it is now appropriately named the Truman balcony. She wore a modest hairstyle of the day termed a "poodle cut" and personally shopped for her wardrobe.
Her husband's presidency ended on January 20, 1953, and she spent the next thirty years of her life gratefully away from Washington. Twenty of those years with the former President and ten as his widow. She enjoyed driving her car, and together they took overland auto trips, pulling up at roadside cafés for lunch, pumping gas and sleeping at inexpensive motels. But she was most content when at home in Independence. She shopped for groceries, enjoyed lunch with friends, and played bridge weekly. The Kansas City Royals was her ballclub, and she attended games often when she was not slipping off to fish for trout.
On the evening of April 17, 1975, I attended the official opening of the play "Give 'em Hell, Harry," starring James Whitmore at Ford's Theater in Washington. My seat was in the front row, next to newsman Mike Wallace. Truman's daughter Margaret spoke at the performance, and President Gerald Ford attended. Full disclosure: I was a Press Secretary for a Congressman at the time and, under his name, ordered and paid for a ticket the moment they went on sale. The play was on a Thursday evening, and I knew my boss would depart the Capitol that afternoon for a flight back to the district in Indiana. An open seat would not go unused.
Following the moving performance, I rushed back to my Congressional Hill office. I wrote Mrs. Truman a personal letter indicating that it was "as if we had President Truman back if only for a moment!" Whitmore's performance was that gracious. I included the show's program with the letter. About two weeks later, I received a letter signed by Bess V Truman. A photo of it is included in this column, as is a copy of the Whitmore program.
Bess Truman's last appearance at a public event was the funeral of her husband in December of 1972. Despite her determination to remain out of the public spotlight, the widow maintained an active social life until her death. At the age of 97, Bess Truman died on October 18, 1982, in Independence, Missouri. She is buried next to the President at the Truman Library.
