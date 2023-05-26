The weather was picture-perfect for the Catalina Chorale house concert, held on Saturday, April 22, at the home of Randall and Linda Dighton. Randall, an accomplished guitarist and is the Director of the Chorale. Over 35 guests purchased tickets (for one of the great fixed price items) at the Oracle Schools Spring Fling Gala to attend the house concert, held on a beautifully appointed patio at the Dighton home. The evening was replete with hearty hors d’oeuvres, adult beverages and an array of desserts.

Oklahoma was the first song that started the Chorale’s performance, followed by Lazy Hazy Days of Summer. Both songs set the tone for the evening, which brought music memories back to those in attendance. Other songs performed included, but were not limited to, Summertime, Camelot, Hallelujah, They Call the Wind Moria and Under the Boardwalk. The repertoire for the Catalina Chorale for the evening included 30 songs from the Great American Song Book.

If you would like the Catalina Chorale to perform for one of your events, please call Randall Dighton at (520) 344-9571 or send an email to randallinda19@gmail.com.

Look for further information to SAVE THE DATE (later this year) for the Spring 2024 Oracle Schools Foundation Spring Fling Gala!