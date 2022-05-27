The Community Circle Player’s (CCP) spring 2022 production THE CURIOUS SAVAGE was a three-act show that allowed new troupe members to shine. In CCP’s fall 2021 dinner theatre production of one act plays, half of the cast was new to the CCP family.

Mark Albrecht, a former management consultant, auditioned after living here for only two weeks. Glad his wife talked him into trying out, Mark says, “CCP is a great team with many ways for people to contribute.” He was a walk-on in several of the fall one acts and also helped with sound – making sure audiences heard dog barks, thunder, and songs on the keyboard. This spring he filled the role of Jeffrey, an injured pilot and psychiatric resident who believed he was disfigured.

Mark acted in high school and contributed to the writing of one of those plays. Since his SaddleBrooke move from Naples, Flordia, he has written a short play and would enjoy collaborating with others on playwriting or songwriting. Besides his creative endeavors, Mark is involved in hiking, Free Thinkers, and Western Dance.

Al Weigel moved to SaddleBrooke in July 2021, but has been a full time Tucson resident since 2013. After receiving his master’s degree from the University of Arizona, Al lived throughout the United States yet always looked forward to moving back. He was a professional football trainer for the Kansas City Chiefs and then a Fire Department paramedic, before he switched to the medical device industry and pharmaceuticals.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

In college, Al was involved in various theatrical productions and continued performing afterwards. After not acting since his mid-20's, he was cast in two of CCP’s fall one act plays and this spring played a commanding Savage stepson. Al said, "One of the biggest surprises for me has been the quality and professionalism of the Community Circle Players. It is fun to spend time with so many talented individuals involved in directing and producing to make a script come to life." Outside of CCP, Al enjoys hiking, golfing, bicycle riding and travel. He lives here full time with his wife Christine.

Marilyn Ginther and her husband of 44-years both worked for the State of Washington – she as a Fiscal Analyst for the departments of Corrections and Transportation – and moved to Saddlebrooke a year ago. Active and friendly, she immediately joined CD Water Aerobics, Mountain View Ladies Putters, a monthly book club, the ladies Sonoran Singers, mixed voices of the Catalina Chorale, and CCP.

Regretting that she’d chickened out of auditioning in high school, last fall Marilyn eagerly took on the narrator role for 1-555-HELPART and also had several non-speaking walk-on parts that allowed her to wear some of her over 200 pairs of heels. In THE CURIOUS SAVAGE, Marilyn played Mrs. Paddy, the resident who did not speak but occasionally spewed off a random list of things she hates. She is “ready and raring to go” to audition again for the 2023 spring production.