The Flower Moon or Milk Moon

in the lunar calendar, May is the time of flowers flourishing:

Sprouting petals and providing fresh floral scents—

the plants have medicinal powers that are nourishing,

existing outdoors, they thrive in comfort and content.

The tribal members ascend their (boats) mikiwams

in pursuit of the plentiful population of fish:

Native women smoke the tanning hides outside of their wigwams,

the smoking technique of tanning repelling insects dismissed.

Flower Moon disperses spiritual energy in the season of Spring—

the last bit of frost ended hardened earth and dampened soil,

a time of fertility, healing, increased brightness beginning,

the struggling winter months of survival finally despoiled.

- Christine Theresa Reding, May 2022