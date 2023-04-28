The Four Decades, A Trombone Quartet is set to having a free, upcoming performance about one hour in length. Catch them playing on Saturday, May 13, at 10:30 a.m., SaddleBrooke One Activities Center, located at 64518 Galveston Lane in SaddleBrooke. Local artists Kay Sullivan, Nancy Springer and Jenni Long will be displaying their work from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of this event.
