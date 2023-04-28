The Four Decades, A Trombone Quartet is set to having a free, upcoming performance about one hour in length. Catch them playing on Saturday, May 13, at 10:30 a.m., SaddleBrooke One Activities Center, located at 64518 Galveston Lane in SaddleBrooke. Local artists Kay Sullivan, Nancy Springer and Jenni Long will be displaying their work from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of this event.

Self care is not about buying expensive items or going on vacation, it’s about doing things that nourish your mind and body.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Tags