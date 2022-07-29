The Saddlebrooke Fine Arts Guild hosted another Art and Wine Event on Wednesday, June 29. These fun evenings of socializing, creating and imbibing are completely open to the public. You don't have to be a SaddleBrooke resident or Guild member. The next Art and Wine Event will be in October.
