Everything-Maker
As I remember there is an Indian legend about the Everything-Maker. It seems that he was becoming sad because it was fall and it would soon be getting cold and the wonderful flowers – yellow, blue, red and purple – would soon fade and dry up. Even the leaves on the trees were turning yellow. Yet it was still warm and the sun was shining. He noticed the yellow of the leaves fluttering to the ground, the blue of the sky, the green of the pine needles and the colors of the flowers. Suddenly he smiled “I’ll make something to preserve those colors, to gladden my heart, something for the children to look at and enjoy.
The Everything-Maker took out his bag and started gathering things: blue from the sky, white from the clouds, the colors from the leaves and the flowers and as a last minute thought he put the songs of the birds in too. Then he walked over to a grassy spot where the children were playing. “Little children this is for you” and he gave them his bag. “Open it; there’s something nice inside” he told them. When they opened the bag hundreds of colored butterflies flew out fluttering around their heads like falling leaves, settling on flowers to sip the nectar. The children were thrilled; they had never seen anything so beautiful.
The butterflies began to sing, and the children listened smiling. But then a songbird settled on the Everything-Maker’s shoulder, scolding him, saying “It’s not right to give our songs to those new things. You told us when you made us that every bird would have its own song. And now you’ve given them all away to these new things. Isn’t it enough that you’ve given them all the colors of the rainbow?” “You’re right,” said the Everything-Maker. “I made one song for each bird and I should not have taken what belongs to you. “So the Everything-Maker took away the songs from the butterflies and that’s why they are silent.
Even though they can’t sing. They are still beautiful aren’t they?