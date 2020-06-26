Have you ever stopped to think about all of the ways one could say the word “yes” in the English language? According to Inklyo, there are 42 ways to say, or signify yes. They will not all appear here, but below are some sayings with which you might be familiar.
>OKEY-DOKEY
The term Okey-Dokey, of course, means everything is all right. It is, actually, just an extended form of saying the word “okay.” The term first appeared in the United States in the early 20th Century, where it was published in 1932 in “American Speech.” There are several alternative spellings, such as: okey-doke, okay-doke, okey-doke, okee-doke, etc. Okey-Dokey is also used when responding positively to a request, as it appeared in Colin MacInnes’ 1957 book, “City of Spades:” "One Guinness stout, right, I thank you, okey-doke, here it is."
>YOU GOT IT!
There are many uses for the colloquial saying You got it, but it is always used in a positive way. It is another way of saying “no problem” or “anytime.” But it is also used by someone who wants to reply affirmatively to a question. As an example, one might ask a friend should we meet for dinner at 7 p.m.?” And the other would reply “You got it.” This saying is also used in the context between a subordinate and a boss, who requests that a job be carried out. The subordinate could say “You got it!” to the request.
>ROGER THAT
Morse Code was invented in 1843 by Samuel Morse. It is a combination of dots and dashes to make up the English alphabet. Most words were abbreviated to save time in the transmission of a message. As an example: abt = about, immdt = immediate. (It’s a bit like the use of abbreviations in today’s texting!)
In using Morse Code, the person on the receiving side would need to send confirmation that the message was received, so he would send the letter “R” (meaning received) to the sender.
In a voice transmission, however, if one merely says "R” it may not be heard on the other side. Eventually, “R” morphed into “Roger.” Currently, Roger That is a phrase used in the military and in aviation and was popularized by the radio transmissions of NASA’s Apollo missions.
>YOU BET!
This phrase is regional in nature and means yes in some parts of New England, while the term “you betcha” is used in North and South Dakota to signify an affirmative or “you’re welcome” reply. In the West, the term is used as another way to say thanks. In the South, the term is used, meaning sure or anytime!
Noteworthy, there is also a town in California called You Bet, which was founded in the mid-19th Century during the California Gold Rush; the town was named by a local saloon owner. Today, You Bet is a community of about 50 residences and was declared a California Historical Landmark in 1975.