June 6, this year, will be the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history. Several years ago, I attended the heroic ceremony in France commemorating “Operation Overlord” and witnessed living history. This is my story.

Low-hanging steel blue clouds pushed inland along the coast of Normandy on Wednesday, June 5, as final preparations for the anniversary of D-Day were underway. An inhospitable layer of marine breeze met my face as I looked at the choppy English Channel in the early dawn. A pale impatient morning glow obsessed on the horizon. Lights winked on in small towns and villages up and down the French coast. Locals went about their business as people from around the world gathered for the many memorials. It was eerily quiet as this writer gathered thoughts, wishes, and prayers for such a grand historic occasion.

Old warriors from the past in wheelchairs, walkers, and canes saluted each other with gnarled, trembling hands. The assemblage dedicatedly presented relics of uniforms from long ago with great decency. Tears were abundant as they gazed out to the sea, minds full of memories recalling their experiences in this place so long ago. D-Day’s last living military heroes realized they might never come this way again. It was indeed a legion of honor. I was humbled by their sacrifice, spirit, and the very soul of their existence.

The following day, the actual day of the invasion, morning clouds gave way to a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures. It was God’s gift to humanity. The old, valiant combatants were allowed to recall the grandeur of their very being in peace and sunshine.

In the villages and fields dotting the Normandy coast, antiquated, narrow roads were jammed with people and vehicles. Folks parked where they could and walked the rest of the way to the cliffs overlooking the vast landing beaches. They crossed in the very footsteps of fleeing German soldiers as they retreated from their former stronghold shore defense line many years ago. That was when the war turned as the Allied invasion forces pushed them back, scattering across the countryside. The Nazis were forced out of France and back toward Berlin.

Observances included a 21-cannon salute. There were flyovers with antique, vintage, and contemporary aircraft, some trailing red, white, and blue contrails. Parachutists jumped from WWII Airborne aircraft filling the sky with splendid round blanched chutes dimpling across the countryside. Flags from participating countries snapped in the breeze, and beautiful floral wreaths were abundant.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

At COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France, the American cemetery, the day’s formal ceremony was held with heads of state, most of who did not serve in the military. The speakers provided commentary on their view of history, honor, duty, and the value of sacrifice. Current military men and women in uniform attended to the old veterans who had returned to this killing field, likely for the last time for the most glorious of glory days.

Behind this seated group were the iconic 9,300 white crosses in perfect rows, splayed out for acres overlooking the beach below and the bright blue water. Men were kneeling in the green grass next to the stone markers, citing prayers and moments of a personal note. T he two most beautiful, stately white flag poles were on each side of the cemetery, with immense American flags casting an ever-loving eye upon the lads interred below.

They turned the tide of war, these gallant men after a continent lost its freedom. One hopes we, as a society of humankind, may never be forced to do it again. Standing silently, I listened to the stories, the personal memories of combat from these remarkably uncommon Americans. I realized how small I was in their stead. I felt an astonishing virtuoso of dignity well beyond my humble self.

Jerry Wilkerson is a former press secretary for two members of Congress, a prior CBS Chicago WBBM NewsRadio correspondent, a retired police commissioner and Navy veteran. franchise@att.net.