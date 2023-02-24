The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association was well represented at the 2023 SaddleBrooke Activity Fair. Welcome to new (and future) members, including: Sandi Cooper-previously handicap only, Lynda Coville-new winter resident, Dawn Roarty-new full time resident, Connie Ward-previously handicap only, Roxanne Worthy-new to golf, Jill Martell-new full time resident, and Brenda Henrichs-previously handicap only. According to Connie Simonds, membership contact, there are currently 109 SaddleBrooke members in the club. All new ladies are assigned a mentor to quickly acclimate them to league activities.

I joined the club after asking a neighbor about golf, he said, “I know just the person!” and introduced me to Jackie Kline, who became my mentor. She walked me through the signup process, handicap logging, golf reservation system, and so much more. Did you know the club hosts 18-hole play dates on Tuesday morning, either at MountainView or Preserve Courses, with a variety of fun competitions using your Net (Gross/total strokes minus handicap) to mix up each round? Examples are BEST BALL, BLIND PARTNER, BIRD WATCHERS DELIGHT (golfers count one point for Net birdies, two points for Net eagles, and three points for Net double eagles), or maybe a BUNNY HOP (1, 2, or 3 best Net balls will count on each hole — only divulged after winners are posted). There are also a number of two-day events held, like the combined Men’s/Women’s MARS/ VENUS Team Event held on Tuesday, February 7 and Thursday, February 9.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Some upcoming events are the MPWGA 2023 President’s Cup on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 — a ‘Net’ tournament where a qualifying golfer off of any set of tees can win the top honor and cash prizes! And a “Greased Lighting” themed Member/Guest event on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12 — including poodle skirts, golf, food, and live music. If you are interested in more info, please check out the website at mpwga.com (click on LINKS, and then AGA to join online).