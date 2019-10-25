A couple of weeks ago, a new Apple iPhone 11 followed me home from the Apple store. Now that I’ve had a chance to shoot with it for a while, I felt motivated to write about my impressions.
There are plenty of reviews of the new phone all over the Internet. But many of these reviews get into technical areas that may be of little use to casual photographers. My intent here to write more from the perspective of what SaddleBrooke residents might find useful when making a buying decision on a new smartphone.
But first, a disclaimer of sorts: I live in the Apple “ecosystem,” so Apple products are the ones I know best. Competition has produced some great advances in many different smartphone brands. I’d like to hear from our readers who have experience with other smartphones or camera equipment and include your comments in future editions of Saddlebag Notes. The more user input, the better!
Sooo…my new smartphone is an 11 Pro Max. It is no exaggeration to say I bought a camera with a phone and computer attached! I replaced an iPhone 7+, which I had used for going on four years and the battery was losing the ability to keep a charge – as good a reason as any to buy a new smartphone!
But it is amazing how iPhone technology has advanced since the 7 plus! Overall battery life is considerably better and the OLED viewing screen is larger, brighter and has more detail in the darker colors. These improvements alone caused me to re-think my concerns about relying solely on smartphones for travel photography.
So, if you have a newer smartphone, such as the 11 series, go for it! Screen brightness in direct sunlight is still problematic and I recommend carrying a small battery pack to re-charge the smartphone if you will be out all day. You may not need the extra power, but it is always nice to have a reserve if you need it. There will be some tradeoffs, but the advantage of not having to carry a camera with you might well be the deciding factor.
A few other features that helped me decide to upgrade: I really like the new extreme wide-angle lens that has been added to the whole iPhone 11 lineup. For the “Pro” models, the ability to smoothly “zoom” from ultra-wide angle to moderate telephoto, improved HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Stability Enhancement. There is a lot to like about the photo capabilities of the iPhone 11 Pro.
Keeping all three lenses clean is a bit more challenging than for a single or dual lens ‘phone. All this additional glass has changed my thinking on cases. My former case was a two-part belt-clip “shell” that left the lenses exposed. It was amazing how much dirt I cleaned off the lens area when I removed the 7+ from its case.
I’m now using an enclosed case that uses belt loops instead of a clip. By using the loops, there is almost zero chance of the case (and your iPhone) coming loose. Keeping a small lens cleaning cloth handy to remove errant smudges on the lens(es) is also a good idea.
On the down side, I miss my “home” button. There are a lot more “swipe” motions that are taking some time to get used to. But by getting rid of the physical button, you gain additional active screen space, with a ‘phone about the same size as the 7+, so the trade-off seems worth it.
There is definitely not enough space here to cover all the details, but if you want to continue the discussion and/or get some ‘hands-on” time with the smartphone, drop me an email or call and we can get together.
Space constraints make it difficult to include detailed information in these articles. If you want more info on any of the topics covered in this column, have general questions or comments, or an idea for a future column, please send me an email at PhotographyForEveryone@hagedon.net. And don’t forget to visit the “Saddlebag Notes” photography web pages on their website. (www.saddlebagnotes.com/photography).
Jim has a Fine Arts degree with a major in Photography and over 50-years of experience in a wide range of photographic disciplines.