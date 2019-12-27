If I were to ask you the first thing that comes to mind if I said, “French sparkling wine,” it is safe to assume that 98 percent of the readership would say ‘champagne.’ This is perfectly understandable as champagne has maintained its spot as the dominant French bubbly since the very foundation of this country. The mere term champagne conjures up thoughts of elegance and is synonymous with French culture and sophistication. It’s quite common for consumers to refer to all sparkling wine, whether domestic or imported from any country as champagne, even though this title is legally reserved for sparkling wines that are produced from the Champagne region (appellation); which is located about 90 miles north of Paris. The grapes used to produce Champagne’s sparkling wines: Chardonnay; Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, are all grown in vineyards that span about 83,000 acres in this region. Other varieties and grapes grown outside of the region cannot be used for champagne.
Yet champagne has several lesser known and sadly lesser regarded French cousins, which go by the term 'crémant'. There are a number of similarities between crémant and champagne, as well as a few notable differences. Most importantly, like champagne, crémant must be produced using the ‘méthode traditionnelle,’ a labor intensive process in which the secondary fermentation: a method that produces the bubbles in the wine, occurs in the bottle in which the wine is sold. Without going into tedious winemaking details, this method produces a wine that has distinct biscuit or yeasty aromas and fine bubbles. As far as differences, the most significant is that the grape varieties used in crémant vary according to the region where it is produced.
There are eight regions in France that are authorized to produce crémant, although retail outlets in the States will mostly carry crémants from the Loire Valley, Alsace, Limoux and Burgundy. Each region’s crémants will possess its own characteristics, based primarily on the grapes used and climate. Because of the lower cost of vineyard real estate in these regions compared to Champagne, the price of crémants will be less expensive than champagnes of equivalent quality, making French crémants a good value for the money.
When shopping for your New Year’s Eve party, or frankly to enjoy any time the mood strikes you crémants will not disappoint. Here are two of my current favorites:
A wine that I recommend without reservation as it is one of my personal choices when it comes to sparkling wine of any type is Lucien Albrecht Crémant d’Alsace Brut Rosé. A non-vintage crémant from France’s border region with Germany, this wine is produced from 100 percent Pinot Noir. A beautiful salmon color, it displays notes of fresh strawberries with a crisp minerality and delicate aromas of red fruit and fresh baked bread. Available at Total Wine and many supermarkets this wine can be had for under $25.
Another solid option that hails from the region of Limoux in the Languedoc is Faire la Fête Crémant De Limoux Brut NV. Faire la Fête, translated means ‘to make a party’ and originates from the City of Limoux’s three month long annual festival, akin to New Orleans’s Mardi Gras. A wonderful wine to toast the incoming year, this wine is a blend of 70 percent Chardonnay, 20 percent Chenin Blanc and 10 percent Pinot Noir. Faire la Fête is bright and lively, a glass of happy, with elements of green apple, citrus and brioche. Found at a number of local supermarkets for $16, this crémant is a great buy.
Like Rosé, consumption of sparkling wine is on the rise. Sadly, most still reserve it for a celebratory occasion, rather than recognize it as a great everyday wine. Sparklers pair well with most meals and considering the value that crémants bring to the table there’s no reason not to keep a bottle or two in your cooler.
Auguri per un felice 2020.
Tom Oetinger holds an advanced certification in wine & spirits from the WSET in London, England. He is available to assist you with your wine events or answer your wine questions, just email tjo1913@gmail.com.