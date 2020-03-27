The day closed in on an impressive mid-July sunset. Outside my Hill office in the Longworth Congressional building, intense late day sun spanked the Capitol Dome with splashes of sizzling orange over the white fascia. Thick glass windows in the Dome reflected fireballs of light onto the dapple shaded Capitol grounds where trees slow danced in the heat of a summer evening breeze.
As a congressional press secretary in the mid-'70s, my morning started before dawn with auditory news feeds to radio stations in the district. The boss’s recorded statements commented on issues of the day. I answered reporters’ phone questions in the afternoon, then drafted a precis for the Congressman's newspaper column.
Contented in my chair, it didn't take long before I hit the road to dreamland, the land of nod. A passionate, warm smoky rhapsody glided about my psyche. Then, the phone rang! It was Detective Ted Manjoras with D.C. Metropolitan Police Homicide Squad. “The Greek.” I played softball with the third baseman on former President Gerald Ford’s team. Ford was no longer the Commander-in-Chief. The team was now called the “Out-House Gang,” and the roster filled with uniform Secret Service agents providing security at the mansion. The Greek and I filled out the crew.
The detective wanted company on the overnight shift. Legally I was cleared to do by D.C. Metropolitan PD, after signing my life away. I started writing a novel several years back titled Plausible Denial, a Washington potboiler. Through the focus of the MPD, I saw the District of Columbia with its pants down. No office hours Saturday, I asked the Greek how soon he could be out front at the Capitol.
It was a slow night for murder police. We took dinner break about 3 in the morning, casting our fate to the wind at an all-night Asian joint in China Town when the radio call came in. Body, female, inbound curb lane, New York.
“Who did it?” I asked.
Nothing but guttural bloody gurgles, and hollow, empty eyes. I cursed.
We were first on the scene in a detective plane wrap, a slick back sedan with red flashing dash lights. The EMT’s bus rolled up from behind, two patrolmen in uniformed cruisers set up roadblocks. A satiated moon cast haunting, granular lines, and shadows on the crime scene. The vic, sustained a single gunshot wound to the right torso and was alive on the fetid, begrimed asphalt when they zipped on black pressure pants pushing blood topside, keeping the heart pumping. “Who did it,” I asked. Nothing but guttural bloody gurgles, and hollow, empty eyes. I cursed. It turns out; she was a teenage prostitute. So young, she thought life would last forever. The kid was DOA at Washington MedStar Shock Trauma Center just after sunup. With no redemption, the memory of her extinguished.
To catch a killer, the Greek, smart lad that he is, set up a sting operation a few weekends later using prostitutes in the area of Franklin Square and K Street. Detectives staked out the sector, and help came from the community of harlots. Working girls labored with cops to take down a murderer. A lady of easy virtue remembered the suspects’ car. It seems he was a regular. Darn if the guy didn’t show up looking to score a party girl. Police pounced, making the arrest as the God of Guilt hovered. It was such a flawless maneuver. True Detective Magazine published a picture story spread on the operation featuring Detective Manjoras in all his glory. Case closed in The Murder Book.
Detective Manjoras retired from the MPD in 1991. During his storied career, he was a member of SOD, Special Operations Detail. In 1977 SOD was responsible for the takedown of the Hanafi Muslim siege of Bnai Brith’s headquarters in D.C. where nearly 150 hostages were being held captive. Manjoras and a team of SOD members fast roped from a helicopter through the glass roof of the building freeing the captives. After retirement, he became a personal bodyguard for the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Today, at 72, Manjoras is simply a 9-handicap golfer. If you’re lucky, someone comes into your life that changes you for the better. The Greek remains my long and rewarding friend, the kind of pall I’ll recall the day I die.
Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio and newspaper reporter. He served as Chairman of the Alexandria, VA Police Jail Committee, is a navy veteran, and a former Police Commissioner. Email me at franchise@att.net.