Four-hundred years ago, in mid-December of 1620, the Mayflower, sailing from Plymouth, England, arrived in Plymouth harbor, Massachusetts, then known by its Native-American name Patuxet. On board were 102 passengers who we now refer to as the “Pilgrims,” but this term was not used for them until more than 150 years later. This day, once widely celebrated in New England and elsewhere in America, as Forefathers’ Day, is still celebrated in Plymouth, a tradition started in 1769 by the Old Colony Club of Plymouth, which is still in existence and of which I am a member.
If you live in Plymouth, Massachusetts, as my wife and I do in the summer months, we looked forward to a year-long celebration and commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the Mayflower and landing of the Pilgrims in Plymouth. The Mayflower II, a replica of the original Mayflower built in Britain and sailed to Plymouth harbor in 1957, would be back in Plymouth after two years of renovation in Mystic Seaport Connecticut. Thousands were expected to visit Plymouth and the Mayflower for the commemorations, including some well-known speakers at the planned events. Alas, in spite of several years of fundraising, event planning and town improvements, COVID-19 landed instead, and the anniversary commemorations and events were cancelled.
The cancellation was a big blow to Plymouthians, who identify closely with the 400-year history of the Pilgrims, their relationship with the Wampanoag Native American tribe, whose descendants still live in and around Plymouth, and the contributions of the Pilgrims to the founding principles of the United States.
In addition, it was a financial blow to the merchants and the town coffers.
So, why all the fuss about the arrival of the Pilgrims in Plymouth in 1620? This article will focus on only one aspect, the signing of the Mayflower Compact and its impact on the formation of American political principles and values. There is much more worth commemorating in the history of the Pilgrims in Plymouth, but that would require additional articles. First, a little history leading up to the signing of the Mayflower Compact.
The passengers on the Mayflower were not a homogenous group, nor were they Puritans, a common misconception. In the late 1500’s and early 1600’s there was much ferment in the Church of England. Some, the Puritans, thought the Church was corrupt and had lost its way and worked inside the Church to reform or purify it. Others, the Separatists, thought the Church was beyond redemption and abandoned it in favor of their own Christian religious views and practices. But, the King was the head of the Church of England, and being critical of the Church was the same as being critical of the King, a dangerous thing to do. So, the Separatists were persecuted and forced underground and, in violation of King James prohibitions on leaving England for religious reasons, many eventually surreptitiously left England for Holland, which was more religiously tolerant. This itself was perilous for the Separatists.
After 15 or so years in Holland many Separatists felt they were losing their Englishness, and they were concerned about their progeny. As set forth in William Bradford’s contemporary history of Plymouth Colony, writing about the Separatists in Holland:
“But that which was more lamentable, and of all the sorrows most heavy to be borne, was that many of their children, by these occasions and the great licentiousness of youth in that country, and the manifold temptations of that place, were drawn away by evil example into extravagant and dangerous courses, getting the reins off their necks and departing from their parents…so that they saw their posterity would be in danger to degenerate and to be corrupted.”
While the Separatists were free to practice their religion as they saw fit in Holland, many decided to leave Holland and plant a new colony (the original meaning of the word “plantation”) in the New World. The New World was not then entirely unknown. English adventurers and others had explored the east coast of New England and Virginia and John Smith had produced a now famous map of the New England coast, although it is not clear whether the Separatists actually had the benefit of that map.
So, they began to plan to plant a colony in the New World. While King James previously prohibited leaving England for religious reasons, he desired English settlements in the New World, such as Jamestown in Virginia, in order to support English territorial claims. Thus, he didn’t object to the Separatists establishing a colony in the New World. However, for this, they would need some form of authority to do so. They also would need considerable financing, a ship or ships, materials, provisions and a ship captain and crew, among other things.
The financing of the venture was very challenging, but eventually an arrangement was worked out. In 1618 Separatist representatives made several trips to London to seek funding. They met with some “Merchant Adventurers” (“MAs”—perhaps venture capitalists in modern terms) and eventually formed a joint stock company with some funding by the Separatists, but mostly from the MAs. The company then obtained from the Virginia Company of London a Patent giving the company permission to found a colony in the area around the mouth of the Hudson River, an area to which the Company already had colonization rights.
The negotiations with the MAs took almost two years. A tentative agreement was reached, including repayment of funds invested by the MAs and sharing of profits. However, after many Separatists had sold homes and property and were committed to the voyage, the MAs changed the terms. By doing so, perhaps they qualify as among the first “vulture capitalists.” The MAs required that the Separatists work seven days per week instead of five, and that land and houses be owned in common by the colony for seven years. Later commentators would quip that because of the common ownership requirement America actually was founded by a bunch of socialists.
The MAs also required that some of the persons to be included in the trip to the new colony would be chosen by the MAs, and not the Separatists. Those chosen by the MAs were mostly non-Separatist craftsmen or tradesmen seeking to acquire land, establish hunting or fishing trades or seeking a new life. The non-Separatists were called the “Strangers” by the Separatists, and the Separatists referred to themselves as the “Saints.” The names have stuck over time.
Final arrangements were made and two ships were acquired—the Mayflower and the Speedwell. The Mayflower and Speedwell departed Southampton on July 22, 1620, but the Speedwell began to leak and the ships returned to the port of Dartmouth. After repairs, the ships departed Dartmouth on August 23. The Speedwell again took on water and both ships returned to Plymouth, England. The Speedwell was abandoned and about 12 Speedwell passengers crowded onto the Mayflower. It left Plymouth on September 6, 1620, late in the year for a trip across the Atlantic, with 102 passengers and a crew of about 20.
Part II of this article will be featured in January’s edition and will cover events leading to the signing of the Mayflower Comact and its impact on American values and structures.